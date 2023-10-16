ANTARYAMI A SPIRITUAL JOURNEY

Hyderabad: Being blessed with a magnificent human birth should be regarded as a tremendous gift from God. Why are we all here...Who am I...What is the purpose of existence...If these fundamental questions are not answered, our lives go unexplored. They are vulnerable to risks like as believing what the mind views as true and blindly following others.

A voyage within unveils previously hidden realities. Deep insight gives solutions to many of life's questions. God is defined as an ‘Absolute’ by saints and sages. Except for one term, that is changeless and has no link to time is called truth. It differs according to culture and religion. God put us into this world with the capacity of awareness, agile body, senses, and ideas.

Using these, every one of us can have a loving relationship with God. The journey from zero should begin with recognizing the aim and acquiring the wealth of wisdom, followed closely by fighting the hardships of worldly life and playing life like a game. We should prepare our spirits for the return voyage from this world to the divine presence with comprehensive understanding.

To begin that glorious journey, all that is required is entire confidence in that heavenly force. Furthermore, love, dedication, humility, appreciation, remembrance of God... are valuable instruments. There is so much to learn in this life. We must recognize and sense God's presence inside us. We must begin an inward spiritual journey.

While on the heavenly path, many thoughts and cravings strive to divert attention. There is a brief pleasure when the need is gratified. There are also deceptive indications that the objective has been reached at the turn in the road. We must recognize that this turn is not in the desired direction. The target should be attained without pause.

We prepare ourselves to experience the sights and sounds of the spiritual realms within when we sit to meditate. After a day or two of struggle, many people are unable to stabilize their bodies and withdraw from the spiritual trip. To achieve the aim, patience, tenacity, and focus are essential. Time and effort may steady the body and mind.