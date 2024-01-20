SHOAIB MALIK MARRIES ACTRESS SANA JAVED AMID RUMOURS OF DIVORCE WITH SANIA MIRZA

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Former Pakistan all rounder Shoaib Malik has married actress Sana Javed amid rumors of separation with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Malik announced on Saturday Jan 20. “Alhamdulillah! “And we created you in pairs'', Malik posted on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter while quoting the famous verse of the holy Qur'an. Malik also posted two pictures of him posing with actress Sana Javed.

Malik and Sana have been reportedly dating each other for quite some time amid reports of separation between him and Sania. Rumors mills had been abuzz over Malik and Sana dating each other after the former Pakistan all rounder wished the actress on her birthday last year. Malik had put a picture of him with Sana with the caption “Happy birthday buddy”. Sana, too, has previously been married to singer Umair Jaswal.