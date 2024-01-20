Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Former Pakistan all rounder Shoaib Malik has married actress Sana Javed amid rumors of separation with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Malik announced on Saturday Jan 20. “Alhamdulillah! “And we created you in pairs'', Malik posted on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter while quoting the famous verse of the holy Qur'an. Malik also posted two pictures of him posing with actress Sana Javed.
Malik and Sana have been reportedly dating each other for quite some time amid reports of separation between him and Sania. Rumors mills had been abuzz over Malik and Sana dating each other after the former Pakistan all rounder wished the actress on her birthday last year. Malik had put a picture of him with Sana with the caption “Happy birthday buddy”. Sana, too, has previously been married to singer Umair Jaswal.
- Alhamdullilah ♥️— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024
"And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV
Malik and Sania have a son Izhan. Shoaib and Sania had married way back in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Telangana capital Hyderabad. A walima was later organized at Malik's house in Pakistan's Sialkot. Sania had recently addressed rumors over her divorce with Malik. Taking to Instagram, Sania had written in a cryptic story, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."