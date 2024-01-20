SHARJAH ENTREPRENEURSHIP FESTIVAL FROM FEB 3 4

Sharjah: The two-day Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) is being organised by Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre from February 3 to 4 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park.

The festival is being organised under the theme 'Our Shared Canvas' and will feature inspiring perspectives from four pioneering families. Spanning across generations, these families have built successful businesses and promoted a legacy of entrepreneurial spirit.

Ranging from diverse industries such as healthcare, real estate, retail, FB and more, their stories are an integral part of the nation's economic landscape. These offer valuable insights into the dynamics and diversity of family-run businesses and the challenges and opportunities they face in a rapidly evolving region.

Alabbar family, a name synonymous with Dubai's iconic skyline embodies ambition and entrepreneurial drive. A masterclass of turning dreams into reality will be offered by Mohammad Alabbar, the visionary founder of Emaar Properties, and other architectural marvels in the session named "What it Takes to Build An Empire."

His daughter, Mouza Al Abbar, co-founder of Alabbar Enterprises, will share her own journey of carving a niche in the world of retail and fashion when she takes the stage in "The Nation's Trailblazers".

Next, the Kotikollon family's entrepreneurial prowess is exemplified through their company, KEF Holdings. This is a diversified conglomerate helmed by Faizal E. Kottikollon and his wife, Shabana Faizal. From building hospitals and schools to crafting luxury stays and industrial trading, KEF Holdings works in diverse industries including real estate, healthcare, logistics, and trading, along with building a legacy of innovation and social impact for a brighter future.

The company will share the wisdom gained by them from their 28 years of experience in their session, "Building Legends and Legacies through Family Business".

This apart, there will be two sessions featuring their daughters and son who have walked down the entrepreneurial pathway to greatness. In the session, "Two of a Kind: Entrepreneurial Siblings", sisters Sophiya and Sara Faizal of 'Paus Dubai' will discuss the harmony and hustle driving their family-forged fashion empire.

Eco-champion Zach Faizal, founder of 'Peec', which reengineers the path to e-mobility and gives retired vehicles a second life on the green highway will share his vision for a greener future on e-mobility's fast lane in the session "Revving up the Engines of E-mobility."