INDIA INTERNATIONAL SCIENCE FESTIVAL CONCLUDES IN FARIDABAD

New Delhi: Day 4 of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 concluded on Saturday with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighting the importance of nurturing a scientific temperament among the youth, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The mega science festival, which was organised from January 17 to 20, brought together the brightest minds in science and innovation, fostering a spirit of exploration and collaboration.

In his special address, CM Khattar emphasised the boundless benefits that science offers to society without any discrimination.

Recognising the importance of science in shaping the future, he expressed his commitment to further integrate science with society through various initiatives of the state S&T council, as per the statement.

CM Khattar announced the plans of the state government for the development of a state-of-the-art science city in Faridabad (Haryana) spanning 50 acres. "This ambitious project aims to create a dedicated space for scientific exploration, learning, and engagement, fostering a culture of curiosity and discovery among the public, especially children," CM Khattar said, in the statement.

In his announcement, CM Khattar highlighted the importance of nurturing a scientific temperament among the youth and creating an ecosystem that encourages innovation and research.