.

Zilla Parishad candidate seeks votes flaunting weapons in Jharkhand's Sahibganj Published on: 7 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of the election campaign under the Mufassil police station area of Sahibganj district in Jharkhand is getting viral, in the video Zilla Parishad candidate Sunil Yadav along with his supporters can be seen carrying weapons while making door to door visits for seeking votes. BJP leader Babulal Marandi tweeted the viral video from his Twitter account and raised questions against the local administration. He wrote, "This is a sample of Zilla Parishad election campaign of that Sahibganj, which makes gold for the Chief Minister. Who are those? armed with deadly weapons threatening voters". After the tweet, SP Anuranjan Kispotta took immediate cognizance of the matter and in an action, seven weapons seen in the video got seized, after registering an FIR.