Bollywood stars, cricketers buy Punjab youth's modified bikes Published on: 1 hours ago

Anuj Saini, a resident of Ludhiana, modifies bikes and sells them at around Rs 25 lakhs each. He started this journey 11 years ago. ETV Bharat spoke to Anuj Saini who added that everyone in his family was in the medical profession including his parents, sister, and brother-in-law. He has graduated in pharmacy and worked in the field for many years. Anuj Saini said that he started this career with just Rs 18,000 and at present there are bikes worth crores of rupees in his garage. He added that his bikes have been bought by Bollywood actors and even a cricketer had ordered his bike which costs around Rs 20 lakh. He said he could not disclose the names of the stars as he was not allowed to reveal them.