.

Speeding car hits young man, CCTV captures mishap Published on: 9 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Vikasnagar: In a horrific accident, a young man was hit by a speeding car at Sahiya Bazar in Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. The incident which happened on Monday has been captured on CCTV. People admitted the injured youth to the nearest hospital. Given his critical condition, he was referred to another tertiary care hospital. Sahiya police officer Neeraj Kathait said that the vehicle had been taken into custody. The police said that further action would be taken after receiving complaint from the victim.