.

'Your "Chano wala Cha-cha" of the day', Wahab Riaz sells Channa on street ! WATCH Published on: 2 hours ago



Tossing the hot channas in a big pan on a handcart, Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz posted a cute video on his social media handles. He posted the video to put a smile on the faces of his fans. The video went insanely viral in no time.“Your “Chano wala Cha-cha” of the day! Send your orders ‘kia banaon aur kitnay ka banaun?’ P.S.Loved spending some time around this special handcart reminded me of my childhood days,” he wrote. Several fans of the pacer including Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad have reacted to the video. Raiz hasn’t last played any ODI or T20 match since 2020. He last played a Test match for the team in 2018.