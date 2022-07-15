.

Young man dives into floodwaters, stunt goes horribly wrong

A 23-year-old man has gone missing after he dived off a bridge into an overflowing Girna river. The man apparently dived confident of his swimming skills and to show his bravado. But the roaring river gulped him with no trace of the youth so far. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Maharashtra's Malegaon city. A viral video of the incident shows the man diving into the river. Several people on the bridge watched him perform the act. Officials searched for the man till late night but in vain. The video of the stunt has gone viral on social media