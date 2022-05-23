.

Man attempts to scale dam wall in Chikkaballapura, slips and falls Published on: 42 minutes ago

A young man attempted to climb up the wall of the Srinivasa Sagara dam in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district. However, he slipped and fell to the ground. The Gauribidanur's young man suffered injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. A case has been registered against the young man for trying to scale the wall despite a warning from the District Administration.