Yogi Adityanath's morning walk in native village in Uttarakhand Published on: 1 hours ago

During a two-day visit to his native village Panchur in Pauri district in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went for a morning walk on Wednesday. He was accompanied by elders and children of the village who also clicked photos with the UP CM. Later, he reached his ancestral home where he was welcomed by the family members. People were seen seeking blessings by touching his feet.