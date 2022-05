.

Watch: Cat's head gets stuck in milk container

A video of a cat with its head stuck inside a steel container has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh. The cat's head got stuck inside the container while drinking milk at the house of Sandeep Mishra, who lives in the Kothi market area. The animal was relieved from the ordeal after the container was removed.