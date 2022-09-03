.

Women protest and vandalize new liquor shop in Rupnagar Published on: 7 hours ago

Protesting against the opening of a new liquor vend in their village Mohanpur located on the Rupnagar- Nurpur Bedi road, a large number of women gathered and decided to dismantle the liquor shop. The female sarpanch of the village, Balwinder Kaur, was also seen participating in this protest. According to the villagers, Rupnagar- Nurpur Bedi road lies in the middle of the village and is used by women as well as children due to which they requested the contractor to shift the liquor shop somewhere else. But when he did not listen, the women uprooted the shop. Realizing the seriousness of the protest, Kaku Chowdhury, who is the contractor of the liquor shop said," we will not open any liquor shops while going against the people of the village."