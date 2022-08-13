.

Women cops tie rakhi to specially abled man in UP Published on: 2 hours ago

On the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, women police officials tied rakhi on the wrist of a specially-abled man in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. A video of the precious moment has gone viral on social media. In the clip, two female cops of Uttar Pradesh Police tied rakhi to the differently-abled man sitting on a tricycle. The disabled young man touched the feet of both the women and took their blessings. A policewoman gave him sweets to eat. In response, the man took out some money from his pocket and offered to give it to the cops as a gift but they politely refused.