A seven-year-old girl's video is making rounds on social media in which the girl is pleading for help from people while narrating the cruelty of her mother. The girl was studying in Class II at Sarfabad village in Noida. When she came to school her teacher found her to be very scared and traumatised. After enquiring her the reason, the teacher was shocked to know that the girl's mother was assaulting her regularly. Immediately, the teacher shot the video when the girl was narrating her ordeal. It is learnt that the girl was scared and was unable to narrate the incident properly and appealed to everyone to save her. After the video went viral, the Noida police station, Sector 113, has taken cognizance of the matter and after interrogating the mother, they found her guilty of assaulting her child. ADCP Ranvijay Singh confirmed the incident and said that stringent action will be initiated against her for abusing and harassing the girl.