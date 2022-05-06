.

A woman along with her daughter thrashed a lady constable with her sandals after they were engaged in a heated debate as the woman tried to take out her Scooty through the wrong side on Thursday evening in Meerut. As per the information, the woman and her 19-year-old daughter were on the way to their home, because of rain their vehicles were trailed and there was a jam-like situation at a Police Outpost near Budhana Gate. Meanwhile, the woman tried to take out the Scooty through the wrong side, as the lady constable stopped her she started arguing which later turned into a scuffle. SP, City Vineet Bhatnagar said that on the basis of the video, the police are registering an FIR, and action will be taken