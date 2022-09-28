.

Woman delivers baby on govt hospital floor in Pathankot Published on: 26 minutes ago

A video of a woman delivering her baby on the floor of a hospital on Tuesday has gone viral on social media. According to sources, the viral video is said to be of Punjab's Pathankot Civil Hospital. In the video, the woman was seen writhing in pain on the floor and the negligence of the staff members of the civil hospital was also apparent. No doctor or nurse was seen helping the poor woman. It is being told that due to non-treatment in the labor room, the woman gave birth on the floor in the hospital. Currently, the video is going viral on social media.