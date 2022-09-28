.

Woman falls while getting off train at Gaya Railway station, saved by RPF

A woman named Promila Burman(51), who was travelling with her husband Suval Burman, fell from a train while trying to deboard train number 13305 Dhanbad Dehri Intercity Express at Gaya Railway Station platform number 1 in Bihar. The woman was saved by the quick action of Railway personnel. The woman along with her husband was travelling to Delhi from Gaya when she got down at Gaya station to use the restroom. While trying to deboard the moving train, she slipped and got caught between the train and the platform. Clinging to the footboard, she got dragged by the train for some distance. Constable Ghanshyam from Railway Protection Force rushed to rescue her and her life was saved. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV installed at the railway station. "The woman has been given first aid as she has suffered minor injuries in this incident. She thanked the Railway Protection Force for saving her life," said Ajay Prakash, RPF Inspector.