A woman was injured when her scooter collided with a stray cow at Vasant Vihar Society in the Kabilpore area of Gujarat's ​​Navsari on Monday. The woman has been identified as Monali Desai. According to sources, Monali was on her way to collect milk when a stray cow abruptly came onto the road and her vehicle collided with the animal. She suffered minor injuries in the mishap. Later, Monali submitted a written application to the Navsari rural police station regarding the issue of stray cattle on the road, holding the municipality responsible for the accident along with the owner of the calf.