Youth in Haridwar saves woman from drowning in Ganga Canal Published on: 16 minutes ago

"Jako Rakhe Saiyan Mar Sake Na Koi". Something similar was seen in Haridwar's Kankhal, where a woman drowning in the Ganga Canal was saved by a youth risking his life. In a video, it's visible that a woman is flowing in the canal and gets noticed by some of the people, later in the second frame of the video, she was seen rescued by the locals and police personnel. The youth who rescued the woman is also seen in his undergarments in the video along with other people struggling to bring the woman to the banks of the canal. In view of the critical condition of the woman, she has been sent to the hospital. According to Kankhal Police Station, the name of the woman is Usha Sharma, wife of Pradeep Sharma, resident of Jhanda Chowk, Kankhal.