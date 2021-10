.

Woman delivers quadruplets in Hyderabad



A 27-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets in Hyderabad's Mina hospital. The woman, who underwent a C-section, gave birth to one boy baby and three girl babies at the hospital on Tuesday evening, doctor said. Both mother and the babies are doing fine, the doctors said, adding that the newborns weigh over 1 kg. The mother had two normal deliveries earlier as well.