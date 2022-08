.

Woman cop slaps Tempo driver for reckless driving Ranchi Published on: 3 hours ago

A woman constable slapped a Tempo driver several times at Hinoo Chowk in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. The driver was also dragged out of the vehicle by the constable. The woman cop, who was riding a Scooty, alleged that the driver was drunk and before hitting her, the Tempo dashed other commuting vehicles. Police arrested the diver and his vehicle was also impounded.