Moradabad (UP): The commitment of the lady constable in Moradabad towards her duty and as a mother is inspiring. Lady constable Sonia was seen carrying her child in a baby carrier. She said, “I bring my child with me to work as my husband works in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and there is no one at home to care for the child.” Addressing the media, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Moradabad Sagar Jain said, “She has been posted at a playschool established under the Vama Sarathi program at Reserve Police Lines. This way she will be able to carry out her duty while caring for child.”