Woman chased, stabbed at Petrol Pump in Nashik, video viral Published on: 6 minutes ago

A woman was seen running around the gas station to save her life, while a man with a "billhook" in his hand chased her and then stabbed her several times. The horrific incident in full public view is said to be in Nashik in Maharashtra and a terrifying video of the incident has also surfaced. The staff of the petrol pump in Nashik and some passersby are seen rushing to save the victim but seemed afraid to approach him because of the weapon in his hand. Minutes later, she falls to the ground and the man hits her a couple more times. A passerby throws a chair at the attacker to stop him. He flees the spot when more people come to the woman's rescue. Two men were seen chasing him with fire extinguishers in their hands. The victim, who has been identified as Zubeida Kha, is presently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Nashik.