Bitten by venomous reptile, tribal woman carried on cot across river to reach hospital Published on: 30 minutes ago

Mungeli (Chhattisgarh): A tribal woman had to be carried across a river on a cot in the Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh after she was bitten by some venomous reptile as the village has no road connectivity or public transport system. A video shows five to six men risking their lives to carry the sick woman safely across the Maniyari River to get access to a motorable road. Mobility issues continue to persist for villagers as requests for a bridge have fallen on deaf ears in the Lormi block for two decades. The woman was taken to Bahni Jan Sahyog Hospital. After getting first aid there, she was referred to Ganiyari Jan Sahyog Hospital located in Ganiyari of Bilaspur district for better treatment. The condition of the woman is said to be stable.