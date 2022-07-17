.

In a daring movie, a woman taught a befitting lesson to one of the Scooty-riding crooks as he snatched her mobile when she was returning from work. Soon after the woman raised an alarm, passersby pulled one of the miscreants from the Scooty. Later, the woman bashed up the crook in full public glare. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident happened near the temporary vegetable market in the Rai Industrial Area. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and arrested one of the miscreants. The accused has been identified as Rinku, a resident of Khewda village. He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the woman. While SHO Devendra Sharma of Rai Police Station said one Sonia has lodged a complaint with them stating that three youths riding the Scooty snatched her mobile.