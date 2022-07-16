.

Wild elephant sneaks into human habitat, creates ruckus Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 1 hours ago Koo_Logo Versions

A wild elephant sneaked into the human habitat and created a ruckus at Gavase village in Ajra taluka of Kolhapur. The car shed in front of a house in a village and the small vehicles inside the shed were damaged by the elephant. Two other two-wheelers were also badly destroyed by the elephant. It ventured out from the nearby forest into the village. Therefore, panicked villagers demanded that the forest department officials take immediate measures to end the elephant menace. From the village, the elephant turned its march towards the main road of the village late at night and stayed there for two hours. As the elephant stopped on the road, traffic came to a standstill for two hours as motorists stopped their vehicles on both sides. Later, the elephant moved back towards the forest due to the sound of vehicles.