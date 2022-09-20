.

Wild elephant goes berserk in Karnataka village, ransacks houses Published on: 4 hours ago

Elephant intrusion has been on the rise in the forest border areas with herds of elephants straying into human habitation and creating a great loss to their properties. Many incidents are being reported frequently. A similar incident was reported as an elephant strayed into the Budanuru village near HD Kote taluka of Mysuru district in Karnataka on Monday. Panic prevailed in the village on the sudden arrival of the wild elephant and they confined themselves to their houses. This lone tusker, which came from the Nagarahole sanctuary, went berserk and ransacked the houses in the village. But no casualty was reported in the incident. In the meantime, villagers mustered courage and made noise to shoo away the wild elephant. Finally, tusker went into the forest. On receiving information, forest officers rushed to the village.