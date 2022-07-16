.

Wild elephant creates ruckus in Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): A wild elephant sneaked into the human habitat and created a ruckus at Gavase village in Ajra taluka of Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The car shed in front of a house in a village was destroyed and the small vehicles inside the shed were also damaged by the elephant. Some two-wheelers were also badly damaged by the elephant. It ventured into the village from a nearby forest. Panicked villagers demanded that the forest department officials take immediate measures to end the chaos. From the village, the elephant turned its march towards the main road of the village late at night and stayed there for two hours. As the elephant stopped on the road, traffic came to a standstill for two hours as motorists stopped their vehicles on both sides. Later, the elephant moved back towards the forest after it was disturbed by the blaring vehicles.