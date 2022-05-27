.

Wild tusker comes on road, blocks car threateningly Published on: 1 hours ago

Mettupalayam: There are many roads in India that pass through the forest areas inhabited by wild animals. Kotagiri road is one of them. A wild elephant crossed the road near Kunchappannai on the Kotagiri road at midnight on Thursday. It suddenly tried to attack an oncoming car. The car driver immediately reversed the car and moved to a safe place. The video was taken by a person from another car and it went viral.