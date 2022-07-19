.

Wild boar damaging crops shot dead in Kerala Published on: 1 hours ago

A wild boar was trapped in a stormwater drain in Kerala's Pulpally and shot dead by forest officials after it inflicted a lot of damage to the crops. The forest officials decided to kill the boar after Gram Panchayat president TS Dileep Kumar held a meeting with senior forest officials and informed them of the damage. The Forest officials from Irulam Forest station reached the spot. The trapped boar was then killed in a single shot. The video of the entire procedure was recorded. This is the second time a wild boar was shot and killed in Pulpally Panchayat. Last January, a wild boar fell into a well in a residential area and was shot dead. Farmers in this region are suffering from the wild boar menace.