A unique marriage of two dogs was solemnized on Sunday (June 5) at Bharua village under Sumerpur police station limits in Hamirpur district of UP. Two priests- head of two different temples and also animal lovers, organized marriage ceremony for their pet dogs. The marriage was held as per Hindu tradition. At least 500 guests were present on the occasion .