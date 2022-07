.

Wayanad: Close shave for pedestrian as tree comes crashing down on road Published on: 2 hours ago

A pedestrian had a close shave when a tree came crashing down on the road. The incident captured on CCTV camera showed a man walking on the road at Pulpally in Wayanad district of Kerala, scurrying for safety, the moment the tree uprooted and landed on the road. He escaped unhurt.