'Water girl of Jabalpur' performs yoga in water Published on: 2 hours ago

Ganga Chakraborty, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, alias 'Water Girl' does yoga daily in the river Narmada. She does Yoga on land as well as in water and she was also able to float her body in the water. Ganga said, "Doing yoga is necessary for everyone in today's era. If one does Surya Namaskars even for 15 minutes, then it is beneficial for the body. Regarding doing yoga in water, she said, "The body gets rejuvenated by practising yoga in water."