.

Watch: Flash flood submerges burning pyre in Chhattisgarh Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In a shocking incident, a burning funeral pyre was submerged in a flash flood. The incident took place on the banks of the Dondki river in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur on Friday. The people who had gathered to offer condolences had to leave the area to save their lives. However, a few moments later the water level decreased, after which the pyre was lit again and the ritual was completed.