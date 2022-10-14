.

Watch: Youth cuts finger to worship Lord Shiva with blood

In a rather eerie incident in the Chhapra area of Bihar, a youth cut his finger to worship the idol of Lord Mahadev with his blood. The youth also got the video of his worship recorded, which has taken social media by storm. The incident was reported from the Sadha area here and has drawn the attention of several villagers in the vicinity. The police officials have not given any statement on the matter yet, and it is also not yet ascertained where the youth comes from. It has become common in the state for people from various sects to perform such kind of religious practices.