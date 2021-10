.

WATCH: World's largest Khadi National Flag unveiled in Leh



The world's largest Khadi national flag was installed in Leh town on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. It was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Ladakh, was also present on the occasion.