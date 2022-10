.

Watch: Women perform Garba with swords titled 'Talwar Raas' Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Gujarat: Garba is a popular folk dance of Gujarat and has an ancient origin. The video shows the women in colorful traditional dresses carrying swords. Their moves are graceful and in coordination, as they performed "Talwar Raas" (sword dance). The women hail from the Kshatriya community.