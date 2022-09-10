.

Firozabad: A railway personnel saved a woman while she was trapped on a railway track seconds before a fast train was about to arrive at Shikohabad station in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. The video shows the woman trying to get on a platform from the railway tracks while the train is about to enter the station. Just in the nick of time, the railway personnel, identified as Inspector Ram Swaroop Meena, pulled her up as the train crossed the platform right behind them at high speed. However, the woman again went close to the passing train to pick up her bottle but fortunately, she was unhurt. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed at the station.