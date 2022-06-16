.

Published on: 2 minutes ago

A young woman miraculously escaped from death in Bandi Utsav at Gudgeri in Kundagola taluka of Karnataka's Hubli. According to officials, Bandi Utsav was organized in the background of Kara Hunnime. In the midst of the Ustav, while oxen were running in the street, a woman came riding a scooter. For the oxen, farmers kept a variety of food and brought them to the main road. While the oxen were running on the road, the young lady's scooter came in front and the oxen duo ran over the young lady. The young woman then fell down with Scooty but luckily survived.