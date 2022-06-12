.

Watch: Woman thrashes molester with chappal on MP streets

A video of a woman from Betul fiercely beating up her molester on the street with her chappals is going viral on social media. The woman in the video was reportedly walking home alone from the market when the perpetrator started teasing her and calling her names. The woman responded aggressively and started arguing with him. The argument soon escalated and the woman started beating the man with her chappals mercilessly and continued doing so for at least 30 mins. The man thereafter started apologizing to the woman, holding her feet to seek forgiveness. The woman finally decided to let him go and walked away. All of this, captured in a video recording by a random passerby, is going viral on social media.