Watch: Kerala farmer climbs tree as wild elephants arrive to forage in his farm Published on: 52 minutes ago

A Kerala farmer climbed the nearest tree and saved his life when a herd of four wild elephants gatecrashed his farm. The tuskers charged at the farmer, Saji, when he was busy working in the farm. After he climbed the tree, the jumbos kept foraging nearby making him to cling to the tree trunk for over one and half hours. The panicked farmer kept shouting at the top of his voice till some locals noticed the danger he was in. They alerted forest officials who came there, burst crackers and chased the tuskers back into the forest. The incident took place at Singukandam village in Idukki district on Monday.