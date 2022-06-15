.

Watch: Wild elephant charges into locality, attacks forest guard in Coimbatore Published on: 45 minutes ago

A clip from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has emerged, displaying a female tusker separated from her herd in a rage as she ploughs through a locality, sending residents into fits of panic. As per information, the frantic scenes originated after the beast got separated from the rest of the group during a drive operation by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. The elephant roamed through Theethipalayam village, Kalamapalayam village, and Annai Velankanni Nagar near Coimbatore, and at one point was seen attacking a forest watcher and tackling him to the ground. The department subsequently issued an advisory to locals, advising them not to leave their homes, and informed that they were trying to chase the tusker back into the forest using firecrackers.