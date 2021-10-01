.

WATCH: Water lily leaves so big that you can float on them Published on: 2 hours ago



The water lily leaves at the Kadapa Yogi Vemana University Botanical Garden Pool are so big that a person can float on them. These leaves are 2 meters wide and can grow up to 4 meters in a month. Said to the largest leaves in the world can take the weight of a person up to 40 kgs. The front side of the leaves is very smooth, while its back is thorny. There are at present 100 water lily leaves at the Botanical garden. According to professor, Dr Madhusudan Reddy, the leaves were brought from Kolkata and planted in the varsity.