Watch tiger preying on Sambar in MP Reserve Published on: 1 hours ago

Visuals of a tiger hunting Sambar in the Parsapani Satpura Tiger Reserve area in Madhya Pradesh have gone viral on social media. In the video shot by the tourists, the tiger is seen dragging the prey. Tourists were thrilled watching the tiger in action. Several of them made videos during the jungle safari.