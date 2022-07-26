.

Watch: Leopards spotted in Siddipet Published on: 2 hours ago

Siddipet (Telangana): Leopards were spotted in Akkannapet Mandal of Siddipet district of Telangana on Monday. Local residents of the area are worried about leopards roaming between Dharmaram to Kondarajupalli villages. Motorists witnessed the leopards at night and captured them on their smartphones. The video went viral after it was posted on social media. The sub-inspector of Akkannapet said that the villagers had informed them about the movement of leopards. The police have informed the forest department officials. The police have advised residents to be vigilant and not to go outside at night.