Published on: 10 minutes ago

On Tuesday, a tanker carrying edible oil lost control and overturned on the Narkat Palli-Addanki highway in Palnadu district. The oil tanker was en route from Chennai to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Nakarikallu police reached the spot and tried to control the crowd near the tanker. However, the villagers rushed with cans and plastic bottles to collect the spilling oil. The tanker driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle near Challagundla in Nakarikallu Mandal. The oil spilling on the road leads to traffic snarls. As the police were busy warning motorists of the danger of the oil spill. Meanwhile, the villagers rushed to the spot to collect whatever oil they could lay their hands on. Due to this, heavy traffic was stalled on the road.