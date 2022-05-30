.

Nashik (Maharashtra): A video of an accident in the Yeola area of Nashik is going viral on social media, wherein around 15-20 people are falling off the back of a moving tempo. While taking a steep turn, the speeding tempo loses balance and the rear part of the vehicle gets separated. All of them fall on the street as the vehicle moves forward. Though none of the people were severely harmed, the video caught the limelight in the area. There have been no official complaints in the matter so far.