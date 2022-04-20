.

Watch: Mother bird stands her ground, guards eggs against excavator Published on: 42 minutes ago

A video widely shared on social media displays the power of a mother bird to protect its eggs in the face of imminent danger. The video was shared by Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on his Twitter timeline. The Chairman of Mahindra Group captioned it as, “Maa Tujhe Salaam" (Mother, salutations to you). In the video, an excavator is passing through the mud road and moving dangerously close to the eggs. Seeing this, the mother bird begins to chirp loudly to avert the danger from approaching her eggs. The vehicle continues to approach the eggs, the bird keeps on chirping loudly expanding its wings. Her loud cries from the fear of running over her eggs finally pay off as the excavator moves away from it.