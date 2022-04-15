.

Watch: Bilaspur police constable demanding bribe captured red-handed

A video that captures a police constable demanding a bribe red-handed is going viral on social media. The accused is identified as constable Harvendra Khunte, posted at Chakarbhatha police station in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. In the video, Khunte can be heard demanding Rs 36,000 from someone, presumably for a case-related favor. "15,000 are not enough because 8,000 out of the 15,000 will be taken up by the TI. The writer in the station will also have to distribute Rs 4,000 among the people sitting around him. It's because you are an acquaintance that the case is registered in milder sections. It could have been a theft case too," the constable can be heard saying. After the video went viral, SSP Parul Mathur suspended the head constable with immediate effect, while the further legalities in the matter are underway.